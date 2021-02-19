Swiss National Bank Sells 3,300 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of Fair Isaac worth $56,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.25.

Shares of FICO opened at $473.09 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $530.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,079 shares of company stock valued at $537,079. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

