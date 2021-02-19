Swiss National Bank Sells 39,200 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Masco worth $54,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Masco by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 429.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 335,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 272,537 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Masco by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 52,082 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Masco by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Masco by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

