Swiss National Bank Sells 479,133 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 479,133 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.54% of UDR worth $60,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UDR. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.37, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.