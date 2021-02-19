Swiss National Bank Sells 8,900 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $56,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,174,905.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $150.23 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $178.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.49.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

