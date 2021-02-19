Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,514,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of The AES worth $59,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The AES during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The AES during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in The AES by 301.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in The AES by 1,729.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

The AES stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.1505 dividend. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.93.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.