Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.25% of Wayfair worth $55,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Wayfair by 782.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after buying an additional 743,101 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 469,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,763,000 after purchasing an additional 43,603 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,928,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,443,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,628,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 243 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $58,268.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $339,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,664.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,994 shares of company stock valued at $32,723,497. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on W shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.31.

Shares of W opened at $271.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.95, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.19 and a 200-day moving average of $278.21. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.