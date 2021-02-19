Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. Syneos Health updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.09-4.38 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,756. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $81.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SYNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $84,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,188,999.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $197,826,608.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,315,453 shares of company stock valued at $204,340,415 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.