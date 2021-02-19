SynLev (SYN) Price Down 19.3% This Week

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. SynLev has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $333,743.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SynLev has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SynLev token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SynLev

SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 tokens. The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev . SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com

SynLev Token Trading

SynLev can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SynLev using one of the exchanges listed above.

