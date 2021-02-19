Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summitry LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after acquiring an additional 270,101 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.91. 9,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,382. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,070.28, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $40,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,072,292 shares of company stock worth $78,225,483. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

