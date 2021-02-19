Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Sells $1,163,040.00 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $1,163,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,954,826.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 266,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,341. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRHC. Truist dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

