Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $60.79 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 5.4% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

