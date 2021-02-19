Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.75.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th.
NASDAQ TCMD opened at $60.79 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.
About Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.
