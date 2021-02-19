Tap One Day Volume Hits $38,564.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, Tap has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Tap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a total market cap of $10.94 million and approximately $38,564.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00064943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $441.26 or 0.00838673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00035408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00056204 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00019566 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00043242 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.31 or 0.04942237 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

