TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.68

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.68 and traded as high as $6.47. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 100,146 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $56.06 million, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TAT Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.73% of TAT Technologies worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

