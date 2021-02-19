Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Position Increased by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares during the period. Taylor Morrison Home makes up about 1.8% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 579.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 430,482 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,041,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 561,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after acquiring an additional 234,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after purchasing an additional 175,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 142,864 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,553 shares of company stock worth $2,942,610. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,231. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.