Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $124.10

Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 124.10 ($1.62) and traded as high as GBX 167.43 ($2.19). Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) shares last traded at GBX 160.55 ($2.10), with a volume of 16,148,607 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 203 ($2.65) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 170.17 ($2.22).

Get Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 160.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 124.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a market cap of £5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.35.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.