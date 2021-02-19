TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.28

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$57.28 and traded as high as C$58.11. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) shares last traded at C$57.10, with a volume of 2,190,333 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. CSFB set a C$70.00 target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$65.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$57.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88. The firm has a market cap of C$53.68 billion and a PE ratio of 12.07.

In other TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) news, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$56.55 per share, with a total value of C$56,549.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$148,498.99. Also, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total value of C$587,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$142,578.93.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

