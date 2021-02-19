TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Issues Earnings Results

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%.

TRP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 50,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,649. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on TC Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.44.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.