TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to $70.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at CIBC from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.67% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.28.

Shares of TRP stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.68. The company had a trading volume of 245,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $57.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. Analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in TC Energy by 2,694.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574,600 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in TC Energy by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,375,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $258,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 580.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,704,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,833 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in TC Energy by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,728,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TC Energy by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,607,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $393,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,527 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

