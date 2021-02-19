TD (NASDAQ:GLG) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) fell 9.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.47. 1,526,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,324,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TD stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD Holdings, Inc focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

