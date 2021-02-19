TD Securities Boosts Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$12.50

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HBM. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.75 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.38.

TSE HBM traded up C$0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.30. 2,789,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,054. The company has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.66 and a 12-month high of C$10.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

