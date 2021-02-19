TD Securities Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.75 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of DIR.UN stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 88,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,715. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$6.89 and a 1-year high of C$14.31.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

