TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stake Lifted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 7,069,500.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,255 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of TE Connectivity worth $77,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $128.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of -178.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $132.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.94 and a 200-day moving average of $110.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,996,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $1,536,848.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,788 shares of company stock worth $18,355,652 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

