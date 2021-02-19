Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS TCHBF remained flat at $$476.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $485.24 and its 200 day moving average is $470.73. Tecan Group has a 12-month low of $245.00 and a 12-month high of $515.00.
About Tecan Group
