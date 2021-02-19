Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCHBF remained flat at $$476.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $485.24 and its 200 day moving average is $470.73. Tecan Group has a 12-month low of $245.00 and a 12-month high of $515.00.

About Tecan Group

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts; bioanalytical instruments, such as microplate readers and washers; and consulting, and service and consumables for genomics, protein analysis, and cell and tissue analysis.

