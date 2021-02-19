Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Shares Down 8.9%

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY)’s share price traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. 39,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 152,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Technicolor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $44.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.

Technicolor SA develops video technologies, products, and services for the media and entertainment sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Production Services, DVD Services, and Connected Home. The Production Services segment offers visual effects (VFX) services, including pre-visualization, asset creation, texturing, animation, rigging, rotoscoping, lighting, match move, and compositing; computer-generated imagery animation solutions; and post production services, such as camera capture on the production set and creation of final distribution masters comprising on-set services, color correction, and VFX integration.

