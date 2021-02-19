Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New $34.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 47.95% from the stock’s current price.

TECK has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.09.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 586,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,456. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $21.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,040,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 448,151 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,275,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,150 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.