Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Up 7.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK)’s stock price shot up 7.4% on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $34.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Teck Resources traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.00. 8,270,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 4,306,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TECK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 43.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.