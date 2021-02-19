Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.32

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.32 and last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 65678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is an increase from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQL. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $614,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 12.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 16.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 40,659 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.