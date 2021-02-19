Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.32

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.32 and last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 65678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is an increase from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
About Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)
Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.
