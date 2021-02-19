Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Shares Down 10%

Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF)’s share price was down 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 2,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Telesites from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.

Telesites, SAB. de C.V. builds, installs, maintains, operates, and markets various types of sites towers and support structures, and physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of radiant radio communications equipment in Mexico. It operates towed towers, self-supporting towers, monopolar towers, and masts.

