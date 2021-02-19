Tellor (TRB) Market Cap Hits $88.74 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for approximately $52.14 or 0.00092643 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $88.74 million and approximately $62.29 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00061040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.01 or 0.00742689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00042099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00058886 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019553 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00041565 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.42 or 0.04476347 BTC.

Tellor Profile

TRB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,782,392 coins and its circulating supply is 1,701,905 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

