Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.50

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $2.70. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 256,371 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

