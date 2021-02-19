Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (TPC.V) (CVE:TPC) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.12

Shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (TPC.V) (CVE:TPC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 112000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,810.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of C$841,040.00 and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (TPC.V) Company Profile (CVE:TPC)

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It has a 22% interest in a non-operating disposal well in Ft. Nelson, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (TPC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (TPC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.