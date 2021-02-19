Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $6,258,355.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $136.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.01. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.06.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

