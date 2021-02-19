Terex (NYSE:TEX) Trading 6.7% Higher

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)’s stock price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.77 and last traded at $40.65. Approximately 891,383 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 614,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Terex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Terex in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -677.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,678 shares of company stock worth $4,616,517. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,718,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,311,000 after buying an additional 314,097 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,337,000 after buying an additional 122,938 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,968,000 after buying an additional 686,118 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Terex by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after buying an additional 373,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Terex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,147,000 after buying an additional 285,864 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

