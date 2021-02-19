TerraUSD Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraUSD has a market cap of $513.63 million and approximately $32.91 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006982 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008437 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 474% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 514,005,797 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

TerraUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

