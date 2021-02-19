Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 450.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 51.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 806.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 589 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 346.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $786.82. 197,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,329,078. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $755.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,590.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $821.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $551.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total transaction of $7,412,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,479,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,073 shares of company stock worth $92,993,792. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

