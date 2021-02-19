Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $144.02

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $144.02 and last traded at $143.45, with a volume of 21953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.18.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.86%.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $563,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $540,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,373 shares of company stock valued at $15,842,407 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.