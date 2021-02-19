Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 879,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,628 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.10% of Texas Instruments worth $144,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,217,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after buying an additional 1,386,337 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,508,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,758,000 after acquiring an additional 938,965 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,721,000 after acquiring an additional 781,854 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

TXN stock traded up $2.91 on Friday, hitting $179.42. 138,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,640,510. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $181.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

