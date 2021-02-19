Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.62 Million Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of LCI Industries worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the third quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the third quarter worth $176,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the third quarter worth $216,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.57.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $152.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,071,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $648,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,208,580. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

