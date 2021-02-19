Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth $68,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $94.22 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $98.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.82 and its 200-day moving average is $90.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

