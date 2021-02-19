Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.81 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,495 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.09% of EQT worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in EQT by 1,276.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in EQT during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in EQT by 2,048.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of EQT by 414.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

