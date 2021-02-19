Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,310 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Adient worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Adient in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adient by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Adient in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adient from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

NYSE ADNT opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

