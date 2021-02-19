Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,283 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of HPE opened at $13.94 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.