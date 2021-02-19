Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,328 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 19.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Kellogg by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 64,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,314.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Insiders sold a total of 416,667 shares of company stock valued at $24,770,853 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.