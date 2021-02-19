Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 754 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 5,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $318.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.35. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $330.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $1,358,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Citigroup cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.27.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

