Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 9,845 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of FormFactor worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 271.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

