Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of ALLETE worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALE. FMR LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 68,690 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter worth $644,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

NYSE:ALE opened at $63.82 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $82.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.03.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

ALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.