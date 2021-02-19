Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.50% from the company’s previous close.

TXRH has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.05. The stock had a trading volume of 36,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,414. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.34. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,864. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,514,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

