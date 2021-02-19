Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,417,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 94,140 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 2.80% of Textron worth $310,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,511,000 after buying an additional 1,049,146 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,347,000 after buying an additional 29,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,628,000 after acquiring an additional 410,857 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 860,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 122,195 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Textron by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 118,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TXT opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.47. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

