The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.93.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in The AES by 301.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in The AES by 1,729.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $27.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.1505 dividend. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

