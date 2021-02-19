The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Insider Sells £299,038.59 in Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) insider Sean Ellis sold 6,927 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,317 ($56.40), for a total transaction of £299,038.59 ($390,695.83).

BKG stock opened at GBX 4,343 ($56.74) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The firm has a market cap of £5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,462.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,466.12. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,006.96 ($78.48).

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,957.80 ($64.77).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

